Press release from Western Carolina Rescue Mission:

On Saturday, March 31, at 9 a.m., Pole Creek Baptist Church in Candler will host the “Carry Your Cross 5k”. All proceeds from the Carry Your Cross 5k will directly benefit Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, Asheville’s largest overnight homeless shelter.

ABOUT WESTERN CAROLINA RESCUE MINISTRIES: Western Carolina Rescue Mission (WCRM) exists to serve the homeless, poor and addicted populations of Western North Carolina. We meet people in crisis, focus on helping them at the point of their need, invest in their future, and help them until they can move forward. Currently our Rescue services for men, women and children include providing meals, food boxes, overnight shelter, showers and clothing. For more, visit www.westerncarolinarescue.org

CARRY YOUR CROSS 5K is a unique race, suitable for the whole family. Near the end of the race, you actually carry a 4-foot length of 2″x4″ lumber across your back for the final 2/10 of a mile uphill!! This race is meant to challenge you!!

All racers will receive a t-shirt and awards will be distributed to the top three male and female runners in each age bracket. ChronoTrack Timing System will be used to provide professional chip timing for racers. Packet pick up will take place on Saturday, March 31, in the Gym of Pole Creek Baptist Church from 7:00-8:45 a.m.

To register, please visit: http://www.carryyourcross5k.org/