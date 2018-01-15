Press release from Catori Swann:

“I am an artist. I feel that art is a quintessential part of the human experience, and a large part of what makes Buncombe County so unique. It is what drew me back, and it is what draws many to migrate here. As a small business owner catering to not-for-profit organizations, I am comfortable scrutinizing limited budgets. As a father of two, I am aware of the importance of prioritizing education for our children. As a human being, I recognize the importance of maintaining the majesty and accessibility of the Blue Ridge Mountains. I ask you to help me make a difference in Buncombe County.”

Buncombe County resident of 29 years, small business owner and artist announces his candidacy for the office of County Commissioner in District 3, making budget transparency, funding for education, and funding the arts key platforms of his campaign.

Mr. Swann said “I am delighted to announce my candidacy and honored by the chance to better serve my community by representing western Buncombe County on the Board of Commissioners. I believe my history as an artist and collaborator, small business owner, and manager of several not-for-profit arts organizations give me a unique skillset that will benefit all of the constituents of our great county.”

As a long-term resident of the county, Mr. Swann shares the skepticism many residents feel regarding the efficiency of municipal government and seeks to reestablish a renewed sense of cooperation and support between communities and their elected officials. By embracing and promoting transparency and fiscal responsibility at every level, he encourages the public to engage and participate in the governing process.

“Unless representatives hold themselves and each other to the highest standard,” he said, “it is impossible for the government to effectively represent the best interest of its constituents. It is my intention to restore faith in our local government by promoting a cooperative relationship with my constituents. My top priorities as commissioner will be to uphold and promote funding for education and the arts while broadening the stewardship of our natural resources and seeking to address the rising cost of living in Buncombe County.

Mr. Swann has lived in Buncombe County since 1989. He attended Weaverville Elementary and North Buncombe Middle schools, and after graduating from Catawba College with a degree in Theatre, he decided to return to the the rich arts community of Asheville, an ideal location to start his career and family. He began working for North Carolina Stage Company in 2010 as an actor, carpenter, and electrician, and has since been promoted to Production Manager. For six years he has managed their technical and personnel budgets and scheduling. He is also the Operations Manager for NC Stage’s sister company, the Immediate Theatre Project. He is owner and CEO of Deus Ex Machina Corporation, specializing in providing professional quality services and technology for educational arts organizations including Asheville High School, Enka High School, The Learning Center, Owen High School, Asheville Catholic School, ArtSpace Charter School, UNC-Asheville and Montreat College. He is 37 years old and currently resides in Arden with his wife, Nina, and their two children.