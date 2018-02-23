Press release from Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville:

Lenoir-Rhyne University Asheville is excited to host the Martin Luther King, Jr. Association of Asheville for a celebration of Black History. Join us in welcoming a group of young men known as the Altitude Accelerators as they make a special presentation about the history of local African-American entrepreneurship. Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Community Outreach Choir.

When: Saturday, February 24

Refreshments begin at 5:30 PM

Program from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Where: Lenoir-Rhyne University Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville

36 Montford Ave Asheville, NC

The Altitude Accelerators are composed of young men who will be forming their own businesses through a Buncombe County grant-funded program. Part of their training is to research the history of African-American entrepreneurship in the Asheville area. The nine minority males have been hand-selected for the Altitude Accelerators program. In addition to presenting about local black business pioneers, they will tell attendees about the businesses they will be creating during their time in the year-long program.