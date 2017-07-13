Press release:

During the month of July, UNC Asheville is hosting the annual Celebrating Middle School Success exhibition in the Karpen Hall lobby, featuring works of art by some 40 students from area schools. The exhibition is free and open to the public, weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

A reception with the artists, hosted by UNC Asheville Chancellor Mary K. Grant and featuring many education leaders from the region, will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in Karpen Hall, Laurel Forum. The reception also is free and open to the public.

The exhibition will showcase the talents of students from Asheville Middle School, Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, Enka Middle School and North Buncombe Middle School.

The United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County’s Middle School Success initiative works to increase access to and the quality of after-school and summer programs at the middle school level, as a means of increasing high school graduation rates. UNC Asheville faculty and students play active roles in area after-school programs and in-school tutoring. Partners in Middle School Success include Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County Schools, UNC Asheville and its Department of Education and Juntos program.

To attend the July 26 reception, please RSVP at oscopp.unca.edu/cmss.