Press release from The Haen Gallery:

“Celebrating Tim Murray: A Life In Art,” opens this Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 5:00-8:00pm at The Haen Gallery at 200 King Street in Brevard. An exhibit of the late Tim Murray’s work, the exhibit will include pieces never previously shown.

Born in Reading, England, Tim Murray arrived in the United States in 1948. He went to school in Winston-Salem, studied art and engineering at Mars Hill College, and earned a degree in art from UNC-Chapel Hill. An Edward Seese Distinguished Service Professor and Johnie H. Jones Distinguished Professor in Teaching, Murray was responsible for developing the art department at Brevard College and taught there for 42 years. Murray influenced countless students while pursuing his own work as a gifted artist.

Tim Murray was constantly changing, moving, and experimenting. His internal musings were recorded on a daily basis through work that engaged him in the moment. His thoughts took the form of drawings, sculptures, prints, and paintings, all of which were related on one or many levels.

Murray talked often about his connection to nature and its ultimate importance to his art. “Most of my things deal with landscapes. One thing an artist can’t ever do is what nature does.” Living in the mountains of western North Carolina nurtured his soul and evidence of this link appears in both his choice of materials and design.

“Murray created a vast body of work during his life. He was constantly experimenting while his attraction to abstract expressionism remained consistent,” says Chris Foley, Director of The Haen Gallery. “This exhibition will include drawings, paintings, and sculpture that represents an authentic and meaningful body of work. We are proud to present work from the estate of Brevard’s beloved Tim Murray.”

The Haen Gallery is located at 200 King Street in the historic Brevard Lumberyard Arts District. With locations in Asheville and Brevard, The Haen Gallery offers the work of established artists whose distinctive and unique style sets it apart from ordinary and imitative efforts. Visit the website at thehaengallery.com.