Press release:

Craft After Dark

Gala After Party at The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design

Thursday, August 10, 2017

8-10 pm (following the reception and dinner honoring Stoney Lamar)

$50 (artists and young professionals), $100 (general admission)

Crash the gala! Following a dinner in honor of artist and board member Stoney Lamar, The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design is throwing a cr-after party. Come together with a community of fellow creatives to celebrate Lamar’s work as a renowned wood sculptor and mentor and support the work of CCCD. Stroll through the current exhibition, Tie Up, Draw Down, enjoy live music, and an all-inclusive cocktail and dessert bar.

Eight artists will lead hands-on activities in the wood arts, including lathe woodturning, a ShopBot demo, milk painting, and more. After learning from the pros, roll up your sleeves and strike a pose with sculpting props in the Massive Booth photo booth. Make a new connection in the social lounge, hosted by CreativeMornings Asheville, a monthly speaker series for the creative community.

Demonstrating Artists:

Jacque Allen

Dustin Farnsworth**

Mark Gardner

Bill Griffith

Tim Maddox**

Ellie Richards

Brent Skidmore

Kim Winkle

**recipients of the CCCD Windgate Fellowship award, which supports emerging craft artists.

Your ticket supports The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design, which works to foster a vibrant contemporary craft community in Asheville and beyond and invites visitors to come together in a shared experience of human ingenuity.