APPALACHIAN MUSIC FILM ADDS NEW DATE

Due to overwhelming demand and three sold out shows, the Center for Cultural Preservation has added a fourth show of the new film by David Weintraub, A Great American Tapestry, The Many Strands of Mountain Music, for Friday, July 7th at 7:30 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. Tickets are available now and are expected to run out quickly. To order tickets for the film screening, music and a discussion with the filmmaker, order online at www.saveculture.org or call the Center at (828) 692-8062.