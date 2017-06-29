From the Center for Cultural Preservation:
APPALACHIAN MUSIC FILM ADDS NEW DATE
Due to overwhelming demand and three sold out shows, the Center for Cultural Preservation has added a fourth show of the new film by David Weintraub, A Great American Tapestry, The Many Strands of Mountain Music, for Friday, July 7th at 7:30 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. Tickets are available now and are expected to run out quickly. To order tickets for the film screening, music and a discussion with the filmmaker, order online at www.saveculture.org or call the Center at (828) 692-8062.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.