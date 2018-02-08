Press release from Central United Methodist Church:

As Asheville’s Central United Methodist Church continues their 180th anniversary celebration they look back on their roots in the community and what better way to reflect on the past than through the wonderful art of storytelling.

In the mid 1980’s, Central United Methodist Church served as one of the main venues for Asheville’s storytelling festival, “Tell It In The Mountains,” which ran for seven years and benefited ABCCM. Storyteller, Connie Regan-Blake was the artist director and David Joe Miller, an employee of the National Storytelling Association at that time, was a regular audience member.

On Wednesday evening, February 21st. at 6pm, Central United Methodist Church, at 27 Church St., will host “Stories On Church Street,” a diverse storytelling show featuring three professional storytellers. Connie Regan-Blake, David Joe Miller and Marvin Cole. This family friendly show is open to the public and admission is free. The Church will also feature a spaghetti dinner beginning at 5pm in the fellowship hall. Cost for the dinner is $5.00 per person and reservations are required by calling 828-253-3316. Dinner will be served from 5pm until 5:45pm and the show will begin at 6pm sharp.

Connie Regan-Blake is one of America’s most celebrated storytellers. She has captivated the hearts and imaginations of people around the globe with her powerful performances and workshops. Entertaining audiences in 47 states and 17 countries. She also served as the artistic director of the famed, National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough.

David Joe Miller is the former staff storyteller for the National Storytelling Association and has been a professional storyteller since 1989. David Joe has presented to Disney, The Smithsonian and Former Vice President, Al Gore. He’s the executive director of David Joe Miller Presents WORD in Asheville.

Marvin Cole has been impersonating and interpreting the writings of Mark Twain since 1976 with over a thousand performances in twenty states and the paddlewheel riverboats on the Mississippi River. He received the Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Western Carolina University and a doctorate from Indiana University. He has also presented his work in England, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

Connie will also be offering “Bead For Life” jewelry which benefits the women artists in poverty of Kampala, Uganda. The jewelry is incredibly beautiful, fair trade and made of recycled paper. Connie will have more information on the Bead For Life program at the event.