Press release from Eliada Homes:

It is with the deepest of regrets that Eliada Homes announces today that, because of extenuating family circumstances, CEO Tim Sinatra is resigning and moving back to Oregon, effective June 28th.

Tim’s original intentions were to make a long-term commitment to Eliada and the Asheville community, but extended family situations in Oregon have changed, and he is returning to support his family.

Tim was strategic in building the awareness of Eliada’s services and impact throughout the entire community while establishing key partnerships to expand vital services. During Tim’s tenure as CEO he has steered the organization toward financial stability by diversifying revenue sources, developing operating efficiencies, and forming strategies that will assist Eliada toward achieving long-term sustainability goals.

“My experience at Eliada has truly been life changing. I have seen how one organization has the capacity to not only change, but save lives. The spirit of Eliada runs deep from the board members down to the dedicated staff, volunteers and community partners. Eliada has a clear future toward increasing its mission based impact.” Tim Sinatra on his resignation from Eliada

Eliada’s Board Chair Latrella McElrath, the entire Board of Directors, and the Senior Leadership team are dedicated to continuing on the exciting path Tim has set forth in his tenure.

“The past 20 months with Tim has been thrilling for Eliada. We have built incredible momentum and don’t see that going away any time soon. We wish Tim well in his move back to Oregon, are praying for his family members, and we know he is cheering us on as we continue to fight every day for children and youth.” Latrella McElrath, Chair, Eliada Board of Trustees

In the near future, the Board of Trustees will undergo a process to appoint a search committee and make a formal announcement concerning the Chief Executive Officer position.

Eliada will now, more than ever, need your support and service. Please give careful consideration to how you can best support Eliada staff and children through this transition.