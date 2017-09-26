Heather Mae Erickson – Ceramicist

The “Artist Talk” for October, sponsored by the Jackson County Arts Council, will feature ceramicist Heather Mae Erickson. She will lecture about her academic and artistic journey from her beginnings as an undergraduate at The University of the Arts to her current position at Western Carolina University.

Erickson earned her BFA at The University of the Arts and her MFA at Cranbrook Academy of Art. After which she was a summer resident at the Archie Bray Foundation and was also awarded a Fulbright to study at Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland from 2004-2005. She then became a resident artist at The Clay Studio, and taught at UArts, Rowan University, and Arcadia University. She was awarded an Independence Fellowship for a summer 2009 residency at The International Ceramic Research Center in Denmark. She was the 2009-2012 Robert Chapman Turner Teaching Fellow in Ceramic Art at The New York State College of Ceramics Alfred University. In 2012 she moved to Colorado and taught at Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, Red Rocks Community College, Colorado Mountain College-Aspen Campus and Arapahoe Community College. The following academic year she was a visiting teaching artist / sabbatical replacement for the 2013-14 academic year at CU Boulder.

Image courtesy of the Jackson County Arts Council

She has earned numerous awards, including first place for the Horizon Award presented by the Museum of Art and Design in New York and honorable mentions at the Korea Biennale International 2007, 2009, 2017 Exhibitions. She was awarded an honorable mention in 2016 and jurors choice for the sculpture category in 2017 in the ArtFields Competition, Lake City, SC.

Erickson is currently Assistant Professor and Area Coordinator of Ceramics at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee and resides in Sylva/Dillsboro, North Carolina. She is currently preparing for her next solo exhibition which will take place in February 2018 at Coastal Carolina University. You may find her work at http://heathermaeerickson.com.

This Artist Talk will take place on Monday, October 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Jackson County Library Complex in Sylva. Everyone is encouraged to attend this free event. Artist Talks are sponsored monthly by the Jackson County Arts Council as an effort to celebrate the many artists and art forms in Jackson County.