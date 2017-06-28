Press release:

Pardee UNC Health Care announced today that Deborah Pittillo, FNP-BC, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Pardee Fletcher Medicine Associates, located at 2695 Hendersonville Road, Suite 200 in Arden. She is now accepting patients. Pittillo will work collaboratively with physicians and other health professionals to provide health assessments, direct care and family self-care education.

Pittillo earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Western Carolina University and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

To schedule an appointment with Pittillo, call Pardee Fletcher Medicine Associates at 828-684-6035 or visit pardeehospital.

