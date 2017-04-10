Press release:

On Monday evening, April 24th, David Joe Miller will present WORD! at Trade & Lore Coffee House, 37 Wall Street downtown Asheville and will feature Champions of The Moth Story Slam! The Moth is a global, storytelling phenomenon and celebrates personal stories, told live from Moth stages all over the world. Here in Asheville, The Moth takes place every 3rd Thursday at The Mothlight in West Asheville.

Moth champion and acclaimed author from New York City, JAMIE BRICKHOUSE will be the featured storyteller for this Spoken Word show. Jamie is a writer and comedic storyteller. His solo show, ripped from the pages of his critically-acclaimed book Dangerous When Wet: A Memoir of Booze, Sex, and My Mother (St. Martin’s Press), has been produced at the Tank Theater and the 2017 FRIGID Festival, both in New York City. He is a two-time Moth Story SLAM champion, Literary Death Match champ, has recorded voice-overs for the legendary TV show Beavis and Butthead, and has performed at multiple storytelling shows including Kevin Allison’s Risk! Jamie has been published in the New York Times, International Herald Tribune, Washington Post, Daily Beast, Salon, Out, Huffington Post, and is a guest blogger for POZ. Jamie’s book, “Dangerous When Wet: A Memoir of Booze, Sex and My Mother” will be available for purchase and signing after the show.

Raymond Christian is an eight-time Moth Story Slam Champion from Boone, NC. where he is a professor of American History at Appalachian State University. Ray is a U.S. Army veteran and former paratrooper. He’s appeared on the Moth Main Stage in New York and Toronto as well as on the Risk stage in NYC. In October of last year, Ray won the prestigious title of Champion of the National Story Slam at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, TN. His stories are raw and true and genuine and can be heard on NPR.

Vara Cooper is a Moth Story Slam Champion from right here in Asheville where she writes and conducts writing workshops when she’s not telling stories or co-hosting Synergy Story Slam at the Odditorium in West Asheville. Vara mixes humor and wit with the heartwarming experiences of life.

Only 50 tickets will be sold for this event as seating is limited. Tickets are 15.00 online at http://www.eventbrite.com/ or $20.00 at the door, night of the show. Trade & Lore Coffee House is located at 37 Wall Street next to the rock climbing wall and the Wall Street Parking Garage. Doors open at 7:30pm for seating and the show will begin at 8pm.

Asheville Spoken Word events can be found on http://www.storytellingcalendar.com/