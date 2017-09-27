Press release:

The Magnetic Theatre’s mission and its vision is stronger than ever. We shall continue to be a not-for-profit production company that gives a home to new works of theatre to enthusiastic audiences.

In the best efforts of continuing this mission and creating an opportunity for sustainability and community collaboration, the Board of Directors has decided to shift its leadership. As of Friday, September 22, 2017, Steven Samuels is no longer the Managing Artistic Director of The Magnetic Theatre. With a heavy heart, the Board of Directors made this unanimous decision in the best interest of the company. The Board wishes him well and is truly grateful for the passion he has brought to the Asheville stage, especially in co-founding the theatre with Chall Gray in 2009.

Andrew Gall has been hired as the Interim Managing Artistic Director for The Magnetic Theatre, through June of 2018. During this time, the Board will take the opportunity to secure a team to lead the theatre in its mission of developing new work, playwrights, directors, actors, and all theatre artists. The theatre will continue to push ever forward in breaking through artistic boundaries in a cohesive theatre community with a new leadership team in place by July 1, 2018.

The production of Zoo Story and Krapp’s Last Tape, which was slated for October, has unfortunately been removed from the schedule. All remaining shows on the production calendar will continue as planned, culminating with the 2017 edition The Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular in December. The first half of the 2018 Magnetic Season will be announced in late December.