Press release from U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs:
On Thursday, January 10, 2019, the Charles George VA Medical Center will host a job fair at the American Legion Post 70, 103 Reddick Road, Asheville, NC. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.
In addition to highlighting employment opportunities, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on site to assist Veterans with questions or concerns.
Why should a potential employee choose to work at the Asheville VA? Because of the following:
✓ 5-Star rated facility
✓ Ranked 2nd in quality among all VA hospitals in the nation
✓ Ranked 5th as “Best Place to Work” among VHA facilities in the nation
✓ Amazing benefits
✓ Best Mission—Serving Veterans
All participants should bring their ID and Resumé/ CV. In addition to their ID, Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214.
Start off 2019 with a new you, new job, and new mission!
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.