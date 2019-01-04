Press release from U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs:

On Thursday, January 10, 2019, the Charles George VA Medical Center will host a job fair at the American Legion Post 70, 103 Reddick Road, Asheville, NC. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to highlighting employment opportunities, Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be on site to assist Veterans with questions or concerns.

Why should a potential employee choose to work at the Asheville VA? Because of the following:

✓ 5-Star rated facility

✓ Ranked 2nd in quality among all VA hospitals in the nation

✓ Ranked 5th as “Best Place to Work” among VHA facilities in the nation

✓ Amazing benefits

✓ Best Mission—Serving Veterans

All participants should bring their ID and Resumé/ CV. In addition to their ID, Veterans should bring a copy of their DD-214.

Start off 2019 with a new you, new job, and new mission!