Asheville N.C. Charles George VA Medical Center will be holding a job fair at the NCWorks Career Center Asheville, 48 Grove Street, Asheville NC 28801 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

This job fair will feature many positions including Registered Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Police Officers, Advanced Medical Support Assistant, Medical Support Assistants, Licensed Practical Nurses, Housekeeping Aides, Food Service Workers, Emergency Medical Technicians, Intermediate Care Technicans (former Military Corpsmen/Medics), Veterans Canteen Service including Food Service Workers and Sales Clerks and more. Veterans and Non-Veterans are encouraged to apply.

No appointment is necessary. Everyone is invited to attend. Face coverings will be required as directed by Buncombe County Public Health.

A career with the VA comes with strong starting salaries, comprehensive benefits including insurance, paid leave, flexible savings accounts and more, federal retirement plan, opportunities for advancement and the opportunity to serve our nation’s heroes.