Press release from Buncombe Chautauqua:

Rachel Carson, Silent Spring

Chautauqua History Alive Show

Presented by Buncombe Chautauqua

Sunday April 15, 2018 at 3pm

UNC Asheville, OLLI Reuters Center, Manheimer Room

1 Campus View Rd, Asheville, NC 28804

Step inside the revolutionary book, Silent Spring as its author Rachel Carson reveals the reckless destruction of our living world. Written more than 55 years ago Silent Spring inspired the Environmental Movement and has never been out of print. And now you have a chance to ask the author, Rachel Carson, how this came to be. But these aren’t just performances. They’re a chance to step into Living History – to ask questions and go one on one with a women whose books shaped our country and our world. Bring your stories. Share your experiences. Get inspired. Because it’s not just history – it’s personal.

Historical Interpreter, Caroline McIntyre, will appear as Rachel Carson and speak in Carson’s profound, prophetic and poetic words. It is a powerfully uplifting glimpse of a personal struggle, witness for nature and ground-breaking crusade against the reckless pollution of our living world. The audience will be able to question and dialog with this expert on the work of Rachel Carson and share their own experiences. Appropriate for all ages.

One Show Only

Tickets

Cost: $5 – Tickets only sold at door. Box Office opens at 2pm day of performance.

Ticket information: buncombe2016@gmail.com

Caroline McIntyre (Rachel Carson) has performed as an historical interpreter since 2006. A former history teacher, theater manager and corporate presenter, she graduated Bucknell University, and holds a MA from New York University, both degrees in American Studies. She recreates the roles of three of her personal heroes – Frances Perkins, first female presidential cabinet member, Rachel Carson, author of Silent Spring and Mary Draper Ingles, SW Virginia frontierswoman captured by Shawnee Indians. One word describes all three – fearless!

McIntyre weaves the stories of these heroic women into the fabric of their historical times and inspires the audience to ask questions and thirst for more. The Chautauqua theater experiences runs in her genes, as both her mother and father were active on the Chautauqua Circuit in the 1920s.

Buncombe Chautauqua has been producing Chautauqua History Alive programs in Buncombe County, NC for 19 years. More than history. More than a performance. More than a story. We are Chautauqua, a nonprofit, experiential oral tradition that brings history to life through interactive theater and compelling discussion that stimulates critical thinking. We believe stories should be told and histories deserve to be heard. We’re committed to bringing great communities together to celebrate culture, conversation, and critical though. We celebrate the diversity of our culture through a variety of voices from the past because history belongs to all of us.

A volunteer committee runs Buncombe Chautauqua and raises matching funds to present programs History Alive programs in Buncombe County NC. Greenville Chautauqua is the fiscal agent for Buncombe Chautauqua.