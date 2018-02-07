Press release from Museum of the Cherokee Indian:

Visit the Museum of the Cherokee Indian on Saturday, Feb. 10, for a day of fun cultural activities celebrating the Cherokee month of Kagali, known as the “Hungry Moon.” Activities are free of charge, sponsored by the Museum and the North Carolina Arts Council. This month’s free workshops include making a clay medallion necklace with a traditional stamped pattern, making a paper gorget, learning to shoot a blowgun, and learning traditional dances. Activities are appropriate for all ages and will be happening 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Museum members receive free admission and a discount in the Museum Store.

To celebrate the Hungry Moon, Harold and Nancy Long will be sharing information on Cherokee plants and gardening. They raise seeds for heirloom varieties like flour corn, beans, squash and pumpkins. One of the varieties of beans is called “Lazy Housewife Bean.” Cherokee horticulture began more than 5,000 years ago, when people domesticated wild plants like goosefoot (chenopodium), a relative of quinoa. Later they developed their own strain of genetically unique corn. Throughout the day, Nikki Crisp and her family will be making and serving frybread, Indian tacos, and other native food.

“We hope that people will come and bring their families to enjoy the day and immerse themselves in Cherokee culture,” says Barbara R. Duncan, Education Director at the Museum. “They can meet Cherokee people who know a lot about their traditions, who really enjoy talking with visitors.”

Throughout the day, Cherokee arts and crafts will be demonstrated in the Lobby. Jerry Wolfe, Beloved Man, will be carving sticks for the Cherokee stickball game. Richard Saunooke will be making moccasins and wampum belts. Michael Crowe will demonstrate copper work from the Mississippian period.

Cherokee storytelling at 3 p.m. will feature Kathi and Leroy Littlejohn, telling stories in English and Cherokee language. They have told stories at Colonial Williamsburg and throughout the Southeast. Leroy is a member of the Cherokee Language Consortium, helping to preserve Cherokee language.

Schedule:

11 a.m.-4 pm: Demonstrations by Jerry Wolfe, Richard Saunooke, Michael Crowe

11 a.m.: Pottery Workshop with Jarrett Wildcatt

12 p.m.: Music and Dance with Cherokee Friends

1 p.m.: Blowgun workshop and contest with Sonny Ledford

2 p.m.: Pottery Workshop with Jarrett Wildcatt

3 p.m.: Cherokee Storytelling with Kathi and Leroy Littlejohn

Activities for Cherokee Heritage Day are free, except for regular charges for touring the Museum’s exhibits and for food. The Museum’s exhibit, “The Story of the Cherokee People: 13,000 Years,” is open daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission to Museum exhibits is $11 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-13 and free for children age 5 and under. Discounts are available for AAA, AARP, military, and groups. If you would like to bring a group to the event, please contact bduncan@cherokeemuseum.org. The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is located at 589 Tsali Boulevard in downtown Cherokee, at the intersection of Highway 441 and Drama Road. For more information, call 828 497-3481 ext. 1003 or go to www.cherokeemuseum.org.