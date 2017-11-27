Press release from Children First/ Communities In Schools:

Natasha Adwaters, current Children First/Communities In Schools (CIS) Director of Community Supports, has been named as the next Executive Director by the organization’s board of directors. She will begin her position Dec. 4, 2017.

“The entire board of Children First/Communities In Schools unanimously agreed that Natasha Adwaters is the best choice to take over this leadership position,” says Children First/CIS board president, Shawn Henderson. “For the past four years she has excelled as the Director of Community Supports. She has helped move the organization forward by strengthening partnerships and expanding programming in our schools and communities. Natasha has the ability to make decisions with integrity, diplomacy and grace and we know our community’s children are in good hands with her at the helm.”

For over 40 years, Children First/CIS has been empowering and advocating for children and their families. It surrounds them with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life through direct services and supports in local schools and under-resourced communities.

Natasha began her career with Children First/CIS in 2013 when she moved to Asheville with her husband, Orlando, and two children, Zeke, now 10 years-old and Anaiya, now 15 years-old. As Director of Community Supports she has been responsible for supervising Program Coordinators, ensuring community collaboration, communication and quality in all programs and personnel activities. Her past experience includes working with Child Care Subsidy Services at both the county and state level, and managing Child, Youth & Family focused programs such as Care Coordination for Children and Ready To Learn.

She holds a Master of Science Degree in Human Development & Family Studies and a Master of Public Administration Degree from North Carolina Central University, a Nonprofit Management Certification from Duke University and is a Leadership Asheville alum. When she has time in her busy schedule, she enjoys spending it with friends and family, reading, and traveling.

“I am excited for this opportunity to continue to move the organization forward and am thankful for the strong collaborations already established by those that came before me. My goal is to strengthen our partnerships, cultivate creativity and inspire innovation so we can empower today’s children to be tomorrow leaders. To quote one of my heroes, Marian Wright Edelman, ‘the question is not whether we can afford to invest in every child; it is whether we can afford not to. ’”