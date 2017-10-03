Trio of Local Businesses Plan Benefit for Buncombe County Families

ASHEVILLE, N. C. – Children First/Communities In Schools (Children First/CIS) of Buncombe County is pleased to announce an upcoming fundraiser presented by Asheville Lifestyle and United Federal Credit Union (UFCU) and hosted by McKibbon Hospitality to benefit area children and their families.

Asheville Lifestyle’s Fall Fashion Show featuring United Federal Credit Union’s Diamond Drop Signature Event will take place at McKibbon Hospitality’s AC Hotel Asheville Downtown, 10 Broadway Street, Asheville, North Carolina, on Thursday, October 12, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Children First/CIS is a non-profit organization that has been empowering and advocating for children and their families in Buncombe County for over forty years. Proceeds from the benefit will be used to provide services and resources to make sure vulnerable elementary students have the tools they need to succeed in school and thrive in life.

“Many children live in families that are unable to afford basic needs such as food, housing, and healthcare, which makes it difficult for them to focus in the classroom and learn,” says Kate Frost, resource development director, Children First/CIS. “We are extremely grateful to these three local businesses for stepping forward to help us address these issues and support vulnerable children in this community.”

The fashion show will feature fashions from local boutiques and designers in the new space on the ninth floor of McKibbon Hospitality’s AC Hotel Asheville Downtown. Guests are encouraged to wear their freshest white outfits.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a sangria bar will be provided by the hotel. A signature drink will be provided by UFCU.

“One of our priorities at Asheville Lifestyle is to act as a voice for local nonprofits that help make this community an amazing place to live,” says Austin Bennett, publisher, Asheville Lifestyle. “Children First, Communities in Schools of Buncombe County is dedicated to improving lives through empowerment, which is something we are passionate about.”

“Community service is at the heart of everything we do at McKibbon. We are very proud to have the AC Hotel Asheville Downtown host this event that will benefit so many families in this community,” says Michael Hickerson, general manager, AC Hotel Asheville Downtown.

Ticket holders will automatically be entered in United Federal Credit Union’s Diamond Drop Signature Event. Each attendee will receive a glass of champagne containing imitation diamonds and a registration number. A representative of Spicer Greene Jeweler’s will draw a number and the winner will receive a real 1 carat diamond.

“We hope people will support Children First/CIS by attending this event,” says Lee Beason, market vice president, UFCU. “When we all join together to support families, it can’t help but strengthen the community overall.”

For information on tickets to attend Asheville Lifestyle’s Fall Fashion Show featuring United Federal Credit Union’s Diamond Drop Signature Event, click here: http://www.ashevillefashionshow.com/