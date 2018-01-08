Press release from Chimney Rock State Park:

For the 13th year in a row, Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is pulling out all the stops and putting the spotlight on one of its animal educators.

On Friday, Feb. 2, Greta the Groundhog will strut her stuff in front of guests and members of the media on Groundhog Day.

At 10 a.m., visitors may stop by the Animal Discovery Den to see whether Greta sees her shadow. If she does, folklore says that there will be six more weeks of winter. If she doesn’t see her shadow and stays outside, legend says there will be an early spring.

Following her prediction, Greta will also choose the winner of Superbowl LII. Last year, Greta predicted an early spring and that the New England Patriots would win Super Bowl LI. On both accounts she was right on the money — or should we say “on the corn” since we’re pretty sure she prefers the golden veggie instead of the green stuff.

After Greta’s time in the spotlight, families are invited to take part in a festive Groundhog Day craft and enjoy a hike along the Park’s TRACK Trail, the Great Woodland Adventure. Families will enjoy several interactive stations and learn animal facts about native woodland critters along the trail. Families that register on the TRACK Trail website, kidsinparks.com, can log their hike online for cool prizes.

There is no additional cost for the Groundhog Day Celebration. Admission is $15 per adult and $7 per child ages 5-15. Children 4 and under are always admitted free of charge.

Additional details about the 13th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration and other Park events can be found at chimneyrockpark.com or facebook.com/chimneyrockparknc.