Press release:

Chimney Rock to Reopen in Time for Thanksgiving Weekend

All trails in Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park will be reopen on Wednesday, November 22.

The upper portion of Chimney Rock which includes access to the Park’s iconic Chimney, Outcroppings trail, Exclamation Point trail, and the Skyline trail will reopen to the public just in time for the holiday weekend.

State DOT and contractors have been working on the Park’s upper parking lot where a retaining wall collapsed after heavy rains in late October. While work was underway to remove debris and stabilize the area, only the lower portion of the Park which included access to the Great Woodland Adventure trail, the Four Seasons trail and a portion of the Hickory Nut Falls trail was accessible to guests.

The elevator is still out of service, so access to the top of Chimney Rock requires hiking the Outcroppings trail. Pets are welcome as long as they are leashed.

The 2017 season has been a year of transformation for the Park. Crevice Pass which serves as an alternative route to the Outcroppings trail opened in May. In September, both an expanded deck near Gneiss Cave, which provides additional space for programs and picnickers, and the new Skyline trail that leads hikers to a view of the upper cascades of Hickory Nut Falls and Hickory Nut Gorge were opened.

The Ticket Plaza is open from 8:30am to 4:30pm. (10 a.m. to 4:30pm beginning Monday, November 27). The gate closes at 6pm. The Park is open daily through December except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Rates are $13 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-15. Children under 5 are free.

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is located on Hwy. 64/74A in Chimney Rock, NC. For the latest Park news and construction updates, visit chimneyrockpark.com or facebook.com/chimneyrockparknc.