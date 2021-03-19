Press release from the Council of Independent Business Owners:
Mark your calendar for these upcoming CIBO meetings…
CIBO ISSUES MEETING
FRIDAY, April 9th
(Note: It’s the second Friday in April due to the Holiday)
7:30 am
Via Zoom (online meeting platform
(1) Buncombe County Comprehensive Plan and Development Services update – Nathan Pennington, Buncombe County Planning Director – Did you know that a new comprehensive plan could recommend rezoning your property or it could change the way the County reviews building plans? This is a big deal. Stay informed!
(2) Tourism Development Authority (TDA) Report – Victoria Isley, Explore Asheville’s new President & CEO – Here’s your chance to meet the new TDA Executive and learn the plans that the TDA has for attracting tourism in the coming year.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
CIBO POWER BREAKFAST MEETING
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st
7:30 am
Via Zoom (online meeting platform
CIBO welcomes UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN PATRICK MCHENRY. Congressman McHenry will give a report from Washington.
Congressman McHenry serves on the House Financial Services Committee. He will discuss the work of the Committee and the recent “Game Stop” stock issue and resulting financial services legislation. He will also talk about the difficult immigration issue, possible new taxes on businesses, and much more.
Make plans to join us!!
