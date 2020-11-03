Press release from the Council of Independent Business Owners:

The next CIBO Issues Meeting takes place Friday, November 13th, beginning at 7:30 am. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Login credentials may be requested by emailing cibo@cibonc.com.

Here are the agenda topics for the meeting…

CIBO ISSUES MEETING

Friday, November 13th

7:30 am (via Zoom Online Meeting Format)

AGENDA

-Report on the City of Asheville Equity and Social Justice 30/60/90 workplan including the City’s plan to rename certain Asheville City Streets with names tied to slavery – Debra Campbell, Asheville City Manager and Ben Woody, Development Services Director

– Report on new standards regulating Hotels along with a new Hotel overlay district – Todd Okolichany, Asheville Planning and Development Director