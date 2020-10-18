Press release from the Council of Independent Business Owners:
Attention CIBO members: Mark your calendar!
You are invited to participate in the next CIBO Issues Meeting, Friday, Oct. 23, beginning at 7:30 am. The meeting will be held via Zoom. We will send login credentials soon in order for you to sign in to the meeting.
Here are the agenda topics for the meeting:
- Report from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office including a Community Policing Report – Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller
- Report on the NC bill to defund cities that defund police and other upcoming legislative priorities – NC Senator Chuck Edwards
