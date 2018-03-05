Press release from the city of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — The Citizens Police Advisory Committee Community Meeting scheduled for March 7 has been revised to start at 6:30 p.m. in the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center Auditorium. Please note the later time and room change to allow for more space. The Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center is located at 285 Livingston St. in Asheville.

The committee serves as a liaison between the police department and community. The committee mediates problems or conflicts and serves as an advocate for programs, ideas and methods to improve the relationship between the police and community. The committee is also responsible for disseminating information to the community and to the government officials of Asheville.

For more information, see the committee’s webpage.