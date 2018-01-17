Press release from the city of Asheville:

The city of Asheville’s Streets Division began treating streets with salt on Tuesday, in advance of today’s predicted 1 inch of snow. Crews worked through the night and are continuing today, focusing on priority 1 streets first, as these are thoroughfares needed by first responders for emergency response.

As of this morning all priority 1 streets have been treated and crews continue to treat them.

Visit the city’s SnowMapper webpage to look at which are priority 1 and priority 2 streets, which are NCDOT-maintained roads and which are privately maintained.

ART bus service is operating on a delay this morning, with an expected start time of 11 a.m. Visit the ART service alerts webpage for updates.

Asheville City Hall is open as usual today.

The U.S. Cellular Center box office is closed today and will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Asheville recreation centers are closed this morning. The WNC Nature Center is closed as well.

Safety is the primary consideration in all of these decisions.

The Homeless Coalition announced that Code Purple remains in effect Jan. 17-19. Please encourage people to seek safe shelter. For resources, visit this link.