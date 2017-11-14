Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville would like input on which shovel-ready greenway projects residents would like to see funded the fastest. So we have launched a survey on Open City Hall Asheville.

The City has four greenway projects ready to construct, but do not have capital funding for them at this time. As staff strategize funding assistance, we would like input on which project residents would like to see implemented first. These include the Bacoate Branch Greenway, Beaucatcher Greenway, French Broad River West Bank corridor and the Town Branch Greenway. These are shovel-ready projects pending funding.

This survey is brief — just three questions, plus an introductory video. This video should be viewed before taking the survey to make sure respondents understand each project.

Find more greenways information here. Please scroll down to “in progress.”

Take the survey here.

Another way to find the survey is to go on the City of Asheville website and type “Open City Hall” in the search bar.

How the input will be used

The information collected from this survey will be given to Asheville City Council for their consideration while they are determining the fiscal year 2018-2019 year budget. Council has many factors to consider in deciding where to allocate resources and your input will be one of those factors.