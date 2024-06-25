Press release from City of Asheville:

Since our last mailing, we have added the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville. Please visit the Boards and Commissions Homepage for a complete list of current Board and Commission vacancies. The deadline for applications is August 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Please share this information with your networks.

Application Instructions are available on our website. Please note: it is highly recommended that potential applicants attend or view meetings of the board for which they would like to apply before applying.

Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or need any additional information or assistance.