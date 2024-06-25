Press release from City of Asheville:
Since our last mailing, we have added the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville. Please visit the Boards and Commissions Homepage for a complete list of current Board and Commission vacancies. The deadline for applications is August 5, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Please share this information with your networks.
Application Instructions are available on our website. Please note: it is highly recommended that potential applicants attend or view meetings of the board for which they would like to apply before applying.
Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or need any additional information or assistance.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.