Notice from City of Asheville:

Beginning on February 23, 2023, City Council will begin holding in-person agenda briefing worksessions starting at 11:00 a.m. on the Thursday prior to the formal Tuesday Council meeting. The worksessions will be held in the 1st Floor North Conference Room of City Hall. No public comment will be accepted at the worksessions.

An agenda for the worksession will be posted online no later than Noon the day before the agenda briefing worksession at the link below:

http://www.ashevillenc.gov/council/meeting_agenda.htm

Pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 143-318.10 this will be an in-person worksession which the public can access by any of the following means found at http://publicinput.com/I8533. (Link will not be live until the agenda briefing worksession link is posted – by Noon the day before the agenda briefing worksession.) In addition, the meeting will be live-streamed to the City’s YouTube Channel or the City’s Virtual Engagement Hub.