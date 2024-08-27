Press release from City of Asheville:

In observance of the Labor Day Holiday, Asheville City Hall offices will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Below is a list of City services available or impacted.

ART Bus Services

The City of Asheville ART service routes and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule Monday, Sept. 2, which is the same as the Sunday bus schedule (8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m).

The Labor Day holiday is one of seven holidays throughout the calendar year that ART offers bus service. For route info, visit RideTheART.com.

Sanitation Services

The Sanitation office will be closed.

There will be no trash, recycling, or brush collection on Labor Day, September 2. Sanitation collections will operate Tuesday through Friday instead.

The collection day for ALL customers — except for those in the Central Business District — will be one day later than normal this week, so service will run September 3-6.

The Central Business District will be serviced on their regular Wednesday schedule.

There will be no scrap metal or appliance collection during the week of September 2.

Anyone with a collection issue should call the Customer Service line at 828-251-1122.

Parks and Recreation

All parks and greenways are open on a regular schedule from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Splasheville, the free splash fountain in Pack Square Park, is open from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Recreation Park’s pool is open from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (weather permitting).

Community center buildings and administrative offices are closed. If a community center is surrounded by or adjacent to a park, outdoor amenities such as sports courts, fields, playgrounds, and picnic shelters are open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Riverside Cemetery offices are closed, though the cemetery is open until 8 p.m.

To search events and activities, check out Asheville Parks & Recreation’s program guide, available in English and español.

Entertainment or Recreational Facilities open on Sept. 2

Muni Golf: Open “sun up to sundown.” Book your tee time in advance at www.ashevillegc.com

WNC Nature Center: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m .: Purchase entry tickets at the gate, or in advance at www.wildwnc.org

Aston Park Tennis Center: 9 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville – Closed : Find ticket and event info: www.harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com

Emergency Response and Water related issues:

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to a normal schedule — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Asheville Fire Department’s business/administrative offices will be closed.

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.