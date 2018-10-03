Press release from the City of Asheville:

Because neighborhoods play such an integral role in forming community, the City of Asheville works to strengthen our neighborhoods with good planning and communication.

Essentially, neighborhoods create and form communities. Residents share common experiences that forge social ties. They meet at parks and schools. Residents also share the effects of crime within neighborhood boundaries. Combined, they become neighborhood stories.

And our residents are experts on their communities.

The City of Asheville values all of its residents and does active outreach to our neighborhoods. Resources are collected on the City’s Neighborhood Services webpage.

All of this is why we are proud to announce the return of the City’s Festival of Neighborhoods, set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Oct. 27, Ferguson Auditorium, 19 Tech Drive, A-B Tech Community College!

Representatives from all City neighborhoods and associations are especially invited to attend.

There will be information tables and City staff on hand to answer questions. The festival will also feature breakout sessions to discuss corridor planning for five sections of the City: Central, North, South, East and West.

We are especially excited to announce a session to review the City’s Plan on a Page process.

Refreshments will be served. Lots near the auditorium are open to parking on weekends.

This event is free. We encourage everyone to pre-register at this Eventbrite link.

For more information, please contact Neighborhood and Community Engagement Manager Brenda Mills at BMills@ashevillenc.gov or 828-259-5506.