In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, which is on a Saturday this year, City of Asheville offices will be closed July 3.

ART bus service will operate on a reduced holiday schedule July 4. The Fourth of July holiday is one of six holidays throughout the calendar year that ART offers bus service. For route info, go to: www.RidetheART.com.

All City parks are open. This includes dog parks, outdoor sport courts, boat accesses, fields, the Azalea fishing pond and the Richmond Hill disc golf course. Effective June 26, face coverings are required in all public spaces for those 12 and older.

Playgrounds and all park buildings including recreation and community centers, and restrooms remain closed. The WNC Nature Center also remains closed. Riverside Cemetery is open, with limits on the number of attendees for visitations and funerals.

The City’s trash and recycling schedule will not be affected by this holiday. Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville remains closed.

Water Resources staff will be available for water related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Virtual Fourth of July Celebration

Due to the need for physical distancing posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including guidance from Buncombe County and State health officials, there will be no public fireworks display this year.

Instead, the Asheville Downtown Association will host a virtual Independence Day Celebration on the Fourth of July. Set to begin at 4 p.m., the online concert event is presented by Ingles Markets, with support from Explore Asheville, and produced in partnership with the City of Asheville. The event will feature eight local Asheville area bands performing at local venues Asheville Music Hall, The Grey Eagle, Isis Music Hall and The Orange Peel. Featured artists include:

BoogiTherapi with Ryan RNB Barber – funk from Asheville Music Hall

Jane Kramer and Friends – singer/songwriter from The Grey Eagle

Lyric – soul, R&B from The Orange Peel

Peggy Ratusz & Daddy LongLegs – blues, jazz from Isis Music Hall

Joe Lasher – country from The Orange Peel

Funk Jam House Band – funk, rock from Asheville Music Hall

Fireside Collective – bluegrass from Isis Music Hall

Empire Strikes Brass – New Orleans-style brass band from The Grey Eagle

Drop in to listen for a while or check out the whole four hours. Tune in to IamAVL’s YouTube channel to enjoy a diverse offering of local music on the Fourth of July holiday.