Press release from city of Asheville:
Asheville City government offices will be closed April 15 for spring break. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday.
ART bus service
ART bus service routes and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule, which is the same as the Sunday schedule. Good Friday is one of six days ART runs on a reduced holiday schedule. For more route information or service alerts, visit RidetheART.com.
Parks & Recreation
Friday – Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices, Senior Centers, Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center, Linwood Crump Shiloh and Burton Street Community Centers will be closed. Stephens Lee Recreation Center & Temple Avery Montford Center will be hosting spring break camp from 8:30am – 6:00pm. All parks will be open.
Saturday – Normal Operations
Sunday – Recreation & Senior Centers will be closed. All parks will be open.
Emergency response and water-related issues
Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.
All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to a normal schedule — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Sanitation services will not be affected by this closure as trash/recycling pickup runs Monday through Thursday.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.