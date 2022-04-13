Press release from city of Asheville:

Asheville City government offices will be closed April 15 for spring break. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday.

ART bus service

ART bus service routes and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule, which is the same as the Sunday schedule. Good Friday is one of six days ART runs on a reduced holiday schedule. For more route information or service alerts, visit RidetheART.com.

Parks & Recreation

Friday – Parks & Recreation Administrative Offices, Senior Centers, Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center, Linwood Crump Shiloh and Burton Street Community Centers will be closed. Stephens Lee Recreation Center & Temple Avery Montford Center will be hosting spring break camp from 8:30am – 6:00pm. All parks will be open.

Saturday – Normal Operations

Sunday – Recreation & Senior Centers will be closed. All parks will be open.

Emergency response and water-related issues

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no water calls.

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to a normal schedule — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Sanitation services will not be affected by this closure as trash/recycling pickup runs Monday through Thursday.