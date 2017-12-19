Press release form the City of Asheville:

Asheville City government offices will be closed Dec. 22, 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 in observance of the winter holiday break and New Year’s Day. The following is a roundup of services affected by holiday closures.

ART transit service

City bus service will be suspended starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and throughout Dec. 25 in observance of the holiday. Dec. 25 is one of two holidays during which the City of Asheville’s ART system closes. Holiday schedule will be offered on ALL bus routes Jan. 1 as part of ART service expansions that begin Jan. 1, 2018.

For more information about all Asheville Redefines Transit (ART) routes, call 828-253-5691, e-mail iride@ashevillenc.gov or visit RidetheART.com.

Trash and recycling

The Sanitation Division will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Trash and recycling collection will operate Tuesday-Friday of both holiday weeks and pick up will be one day later than normal for all customers.

The Sanitation Office will also be closed Dec. 25-26. Regular trash and recycling will operate Dec. 26.

There is no scheduled brush collection for the week of Dec. 25-29. Scheduled brush collection will resume New Year’s week on Jan. 2 for residents who have regular trash collection days on Wednesday/Thursday.

Attached find a table that better explains our services during the holidays.

Questions about garbage collection can be directed to the City of Asheville at 828-251-1122. Questions about recycling collection can be answered by Curbside Management at 828-252-2532.

U.S. Cellular Center

The U.S. Cellular Center box office daily through Dec. 22. It will be closed Dec. 23-26 and open Dec. 27-31. The box office will be closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, reopening Jan. 2.

Tickets to upcoming events can be purchased at http://www.uscellularcenterasheville.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The U.S. Cellular Center does have two concerts scheduled on New Year’s Eve: Asheville Symphony in Thomas Wolfe Auditorium and Griz in the ExploreAsheville.com Arena (Griz also performs Dec. 30).

Parks & Recreation

All City parks remain open for regular hours during the holidays, including the skatepark. All recreation centers will be closed Dec. 22-26 and Jan. 1. The Stephens-Lee and Tempie Avery Montford recreation centers are hosting holiday camps for youth and teens Dec. 20-22, 27-29 and Jan. 2.

Please note holiday hours for these specialized facilities:

· Asheville Municipal Golf Course will be closed Dec. 25 only.

· WNC Nature Center will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Otherwise it will be open regular hours.

· The Riverside Cemetery office will be closed Dec. 22 and Dec. 25-26. The gates will be opened at normal hours on all days for visitors.

· Aston Park Tennis Center is closed for the season.

Emergency services

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate to normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Water Resources staff will be available for water related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.

A copy of this press release is available on Asheville City Source.