Notice from the City of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of Monday-Friday, Feb. 1-5, 2021. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the City’s Public Input page.

Civic Center Commission – Monday, Feb. 1, at 12:00 p.m.

Planning & Zoning Commission – Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 5:00 p.m.

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – Thursday, Feb. 4, at 9:30 a.m.

Civil Service Board – Thursday, Feb. 4, at 2:30 p.m.

Vance Monument Task Force – special meeting – Thursday, Feb. 4, at 4:30 p.m.

Planning & Zoning Commission – special meeting – Friday, Feb. 5, at 9:00 a.m.

Downtown Design Review Committee – Friday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m.