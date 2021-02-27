Press release from the City of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of Monday-Friday, March 1-5. More information, including ways to view and participate, will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the City’s Public Input page. All meetings can be viewed live on the City YouTube Channel.

Civic Center Commission: Tuesday, March 2, at 12:00 p.m.

Planning & Zoning Commission: CANCELLED (Previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, at 5:00 p.m.)

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee: Thursday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m.

Mountain Community Capital Fund: Friday, March 5, at 9:00 a.m.

Planning & Design Review Committee of Riverfront: Friday, March 5, at 12:00 p.m.