From City of Asheville:

Due to continued driver shortages, the WE1 route will only run once per hour between the ART Station and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Tunnel Rd. (Eastbound and Westbound) beginning Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

All trips scheduled 40 minutes after the hour from the downtown ART Station Eastbound towards the VA are canceled until further notice. All trips starting 8 minutes after the hour from the VA Westbound towards the downtown ART station are also canceled until further notice.

Service on the WE1 between New Leicester Highway Walgreens and the ART Station will not change.

Click here for the WE1 reduced schedule.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this service reduction may cause. ART is actively working to recruit and retain drivers and will restore service as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Join the Team

If you are interested in working with ART, please call 828-782-3966 or apply online. We offer competitive pay and benefits, with driver salaries starting at $18.78.