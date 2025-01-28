News release from the City of Asheville:
The following are public hearings scheduled for the next formal meeting – February 11. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions.
A. Public hearing to consider amendments to Chapter 7 of the Code of Ordinances (Unified Development Ordinance {UDO}):1. To increase the threshold for Level III site plan review, adjusting corresponding review thresholds and providing incentives for the inclusion of affordable housing along transit supportive corridors and within mixed-use districts.2. To eliminate the requirement to provide a minimum number of parking spaces for residential development projects along transit supportive corridors and within mixed-used zoning districts.3. To update the UDO’s definitions, and certain commercial zoning districts to remove regulatory barriers and encourage the development of housing along transit supportive corridors.B. Public hearing previously held – Vote to consider an amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance to revise the cottage development standards.C. Public hearing previously held – Vote to consider an amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance to revise the flag lot standards.
