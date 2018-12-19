Press release from City of Asheville:

Asheville City government offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26 and Jan. 1 in observance of the winter holiday break and New Year’s Day.

The following is a roundup of services affected by holiday closures.

ART bus service

City bus service will be suspended starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 and throughout Dec. 25 in observance of the holiday. Dec. 25 is one of two holidays during which the City of Asheville’s ART system closes. The holiday schedule will be in effect on bus routes Jan. 1, 2019.

For real-time information about all Asheville Redefines Transit (ART) bus routes, download the City’s new Transit App, call 828-253-5691, e-mail iride@ashevillenc.gov or visit RidetheART.com. Look for the green Transit App logo to ensure you download the official app to your smart device.

Trash and recycling

The Sanitation Division will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. No trash or recycling will be collected on Christmas or New Year’s Day. For Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday customers, trash and recycling will be collected one day later than normal both holiday weeks.

There will be limited brush collection Dec. 24-Jan. 4. Routes will run as scheduled, but due to the City holiday schedule, collection will be limited. Any areas missed during these two weeks will be prioritized the following week.

Questions about garbage collection can be directed to the City of Asheville at 828-251-1122. Questions about recycling collection can be answered by Curbside Management at 828-252-2532.

U.S. Cellular Center

The U.S. Cellular Center box office will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1. Otherwise, the box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, plus during weekend event dates.

Tickets to upcoming events can be purchased at uscellularcenterasheville.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Parks & Recreation

All City parks remain open for regular hours during the holidays, including the skatepark. All recreation community centers will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1.

Please note holiday hours for these specialized facilities:

· Asheville Municipal Golf Course will be closed Dec. 25 only.

· WNC Nature Center will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Otherwise it will be open regular hours.

· The Riverside Cemetery office will be closed Dec. 24-26. The gates will be opened at normal hours on all days for visitors.

· Aston Park Tennis Center is closed for the season.

Emergency services

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate to normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Water Resources staff will be available for water related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.