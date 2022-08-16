Press release from City of Asheville:

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced the City of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low-and No-Emission Program to invest in purchasing new transit buses for the Asheville Rides Transit (ART) fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the City of Asheville to purchase six hybrid replacement buses and three replacement batteries for existing hybrid buses.

“The City of Asheville is excited and grateful to have been awarded this grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The City applied for this grant to purchase new hybrid buses, both in order to keep our fleet healthy and our service running, but also to further advance our commitment to more sustainable transportation” says Jessica Morriss, Assistant Director of Transportation.

Many in our community rely on public transit to get where they need to go everyday. The funding received from the grant will allow the City to buy six new hybrid buses to replace existing hybrid buses that have been on the road since 2010. The City is committed to maintaining a functioning fleet to ensure ART service continues. All transit buses will be American-made.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5.5 billion over five years for the Low- and No-Emission Program, more than six times greater than previous funding.

To see the Federal Transit Administration press release please click here.