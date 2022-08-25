Press release from City of Asheville

City of Asheville customer service line is temporarily unavailable, but the City is still available to customers

The main call center line for customer service at the City of Asheville, 828-251-1122, is not working at this time.

You can still reach the City by calling the temporary customer service line at 828-255-2979 or by emailing egovutility@ashevillenc.gov.

Be sure to include your phone number in the email and you will receive a return call.