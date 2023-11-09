Due to reports of scheduled protests downtown, some City of Asheville facilities will close today, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. All facilities will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday on Monday, Nov. 13. These closures include:

City Hall at 70 Court Plaza

City Municipal Building at 100 Court Plaza

Public Works at 161 S. Charlotte Street

Parking Services Building at 45 Wall Street

29 Haywood Street