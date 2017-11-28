Press release from City of Asheville:

Greenways, it turns out, can come in many forms. While you may think of them as paved trails, a Dec. 13 event in downtown Asheville will explore how “natural surface trail systems” — or unpaved trails — can work.

Come learn more at the City of Asheville’s Greenway Warmer event, free and open to the public. Set for 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13, in the first floor conference room at the Buncombe County Administration Building, 200 College St.

Carol Evans from the Legacy Parks Foundation of Knoxville, Tenn., will share how Knoxville has built national recognition for its natural surface trail system in the Knoxville Urban Wilderness. Adjacent to downtown and the Tennessee River, the Urban Wilderness encompasses 1,000-forested acres and over 50-miles of natural surface trails. The Urban Wilderness is helping to revitalize the South Knoxville community and is estimated to have a $15 million economic impact annually.

Learn how Asheville is considering adding natural surface trails as part of its greenway program. Learn about pilot projects like Hominy Creek Greenway and how both in the case in Knoxville and in Asheville, these trails will need to be community and volunteer supported.

Come learn how cities across the Southeast are embracing natural surface trail systems as elements that promote livability, economic development and placemaking. Light refreshments will be served.

The Greenway Warmer is co-sponsored by Friends of Connect Buncombe, Asheville on Bikes and Equinox Environmental.

For more information on Asheville greenways, visit the City of Asheville Greenways webpage. Or contact Greenways Coordinator Lucy Crown, 828-259-5805 or LCrown@ashevillenc.gov.