From the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville will host a Block Party Career Fair highlighting the many exciting opportunities for people looking to work and contribute to the community on Thursday, Sept. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 50 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Asheville, NC 28801Representatives from our Human Resources team will be on site to speak with the media.

What the community can expect

Engage with City staff to learn more about career opportunities with the City of Asheville

Staff can guide applicants to positions that meet their skills and career goals

Get tips and feedback to polish your resume.

Enjoy music, food trucks, and activities!

This event is family-friendly.

Community members can learn about more employment opportunities at the City of Asheville here.