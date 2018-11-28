Press release from the City of Asheville:
The new fine schedule will go into effect Feb. 1, 2019. The parking fine increases include the following:
- Overtime parking at metered or non-metered spaces will go from $10 to $20.
- A second or subsequent violation within a 24-hour period will rise from $20 to $40.
- Loading/unloading zone violations will rise from $10 to $30.
- All other violations rise from $10 to $20.
Metered on-street parking rates remain the same, at $1.50 per hour.
“The last time Asheville parking fines were increased was in 1999,” said Parking Services Manager Harry Brown. “Our hope is that the increased fines will discourage infractions.”
During a typical year, Asheville Parking Enforcement Officers issue about 20,000 parking citations, resulting in gross revenue of $200,000 (before any adjustments are made). For Fiscal Year 2016-17 and 2017-18, the adjusted year end revenues were $173,000 and $167,000 respectively. Parking violation fines and fees equal about 10% of parking revenues. With the proposed increases in the fine structure, the adjusted year-end revenues could conceivably double.
The action relates to City Council’s Strategic Operating Plan goal to “operate the City of Asheville to the highest levels of fiscal responsibility.”
For a copy of the Council action, visit this link. For more information, contact Polly McDaniel at 828-232-4507 or pmcdaniel@ashevillenc.gov.
