Press release from the city of Asheville:

Is there someone in your neighborhood who goes above and beyond for their community? That person who organizes clean-up days, social gatherings, or who tends the communal garden spaces? Or even someone who spearheaded the creation of your neighborhood association, or who advocates for the good of your community?

There are any number of ways that City residents contribute to their neighborhoods, both formally and informally. These selfless acts should be recognized!

The City of Asheville’s Neighborhood Advisory Committee is looking to spotlight special neighborhood volunteers. If you know someone who stands out for doing good, please nominate them for a quarterly Neighborhood Volunteer Spotlight. Once per year, the Committee will choose one of these nominees for the Neighborhood Volunteer of the Year award!

“Being a good neighbor often means volunteering one’s time,” said Committee Chair, Bobbette Mays. “We know that there are so many voluntary acts that go unnoticed every day in Asheville’s neighborhoods, and we want to change that. Please take a moment to recognize your neighbors for the important work they are doing to make this community a better place to live.”

Visit this link to submit your nomination: https://forms.gle/VRqKyweVkNDYtKZT6

Please be sure to include the contact information for your nominee, as well as any photos of the work they have done in your neighborhood.

Neighborhood Spotlights for this quarter will be announced via the City’s website in August. Additional quarterly Neighborhood Volunteer Spotlight recipients will be named in November 2022 and February and May of 2023.

If you have questions, please contact Kristina Israel, Community Engagement Manager, at neighborhoods@ashevillenc.gov.