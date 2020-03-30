The City of Asheville is modifying its operations until further notice to protect residents and City staff while minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

The Development Services Department (DSD) requests that contractors maintain a clean and safe environment for City staff so we may continue to provide inspection services. Please follow CDC guidelines ( COVID-19 ) for maintaining social distancing, frequently cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and requiring sick personnel to stay home.

Field inspections will continue, with modifications made to accommodate social distancing on the job site.

Commercial or residential inspections that cannot occur due to illness or concern on the part of the homeowner, contractor or inspector will be rescheduled (and documented in the inspection results).

Inspections for stand-alone/multi-trade permits that require entering a private home will not be performed at this time unless it is deemed an emergency (e.g., restoring power or heat) or the inspection can be performed as a Remote Inspection .

Inspections at facilities with populations vulnerable to COVID-19 will be modified on a case-by-case basis for the protection of all involved.

No meetings will occur in a job trailer or similar confined space. Contractor conferences and outdoor meetings may be held based on capacity and following CDC guidelines.

Inspections that are not part of a critical-path may be delayed based on capacity (e.g., changeouts, ABC, homestays). Contractors should use their best judgement to determine if an inspection could be scheduled at another time, once things are back to normal.

This is an evolving situation and information is often changing. For resources on prevention best practices and news updates, visit Buncombe Ready. Additional County guidance is posted on the Buncombe County Health & Human Services website. Information regarding the steps that the State is taking to address the spread of COVID-19 may be found on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website.