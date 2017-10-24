Press release:

The City of Asheville in partnership with the Asheville Downtown Foundation wants feedback on the proposal designs for the Lexington Avenue Public Art Project. The City will gather residents’ ranking of these projects and comments through November 1.

The City launched a survey on Open City Hall Asheville to help in the selection of the final design for this project. This survey will probably take 10-15 minutes to complete. Click here to participate in the survey.

Find more background on the Lexington Avenue Public Art Project on this project information webpage.

How the input will be used

The City of Asheville, Public Art & Cultural Commission and the 7-member jury team will gather this information that will be used to make the final design proposal selection. Your rankings and comments are 25% of the process along with other criteria which includes:

• RFQ requirements regarding the work and the link to Lexington Avenue

• Ability to meet City requirements for installation

• Long-term maintenance need

But first…

PLEASE REGISTER with Open City Hall Asheville. Though not required to participate, registration is quick and easy, the information is used only to verify local input. This information is not shared with a third party.