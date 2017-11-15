Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a difference? Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for making decisions regarding policy, service and education? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s time to take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees we have to offer.

Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

The deadline for applications for these openings is Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 5 p.m.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT – The Board (1) hears and decides applications for approval of variances from the terms of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), except where the UDO places responsibility for hearing or considering such a variance with another body; (2) hears and decides appeals from any order, requirement, permit, decision, or determination issued or made by an administrative officer of the City in enforcing any provisions of the UDO; (3) services as the City’s Housing Code Appeals Board; and (4) performs such additional powers and duties as may be set forth elsewhere in the UDO and in other laws and regulations.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION – The Commission was established for the sustainability and continued development of downtown, a vital urban center of western North Carolina’s economic, cultural and visitor activity. The Commission’s purposes include: (1) recommend to City Council an overall policy for the continued development and sustainability of downtown; (2) provide recommendations for effective management of the public resources for downtown and actively pursue and assist private sector investment in the downtown area for the welfare of the citizens of Asheville; (3) carry out the powers and duties assigned to the Commission regarding downtown design review; and (4) cooperate with and evaluate and represent the recommendations of other organizations.

METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE DISTRICT BOARD – The members oversee the operation of the Metropolitan Sewerage District, as well as holding hearings on issues at hand.

SUSTAINABILITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND THE ENVIRONMENT– This Committee will undertake initiatives, at a City level and participate in the larger community and regional discussions, to improve the environment, encourage green development, and support the development of a healthy community.

TREE COMMISSION – The purpose of the Tree Commission is to foster the preservation, planting, replacement and removal of trees without denying the reasonable use and enjoyment of real property. The Commission’s responsibilities include: facilitate the planting, growth and protection of trees within the City; foster the communication and coordination among the citizens of the City that would provide the needed support for protection of trees within the City; and conduct continuing research, planning and feasibility assessments required to support the purposes of the Commission.