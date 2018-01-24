National Girls and Women in Sports Day set for Feb. 3 at UNCA

The annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at UNC Asheville. The event is designed to expose women and girls to a variety of activities that will inspire them to lead active, healthy lives. Clinics include zumba, yoga, soccer, dance, cheerleading and disc golf.

Open to women and girls ages 6 and up, this is a chance to try a new activity or improve skills in a sport of interest. Registration is $15 per person and includes clinics, a goody bag, a healthy lunch and admission to the UNCA Women’s Basketball game that afternoon.

The event is produced by the City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department in collaboration with UNC Asheville, Buncombe County Parks and Recreation, Asheville Edge Lacrosse, Salvation Army and the Girl Scouts of Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont.

For more information, visit Asheville Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page or register in advance by contacting Kim Turner at 828-232-4526 or kturner@ashevillenc.gov .